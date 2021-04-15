US Retail Sales Analysis: America's shopping spree could turn stocks down, the dollar up

- US Retail Sales have surged by 9.8% in March, smashing estimates.
- Pressure on the dollar following tame inflation figures may be coming to an end.
- The stock market rally may also be reaching a turning point.
Doorbuster figures– Americans have not been waiting for Black Friday to swarm shops and buy big. Retail Sales soared by 9.8% in March, smashing estimates, which were roughly half. While the Control Group figures missed with 6.9%, that is still a substantial figure.
Moreover, US jobless claims nearly have nearly stolen the show with a tumble to 576,000, far below 700,000 estimated and signaling a robust labor market. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and other statistics also point to a robust economy.
The initial market reaction is relatively tepid – showing that the "whisper numbers" were higher than what the economic calendar is showing. On Tuesday, elevated expectations for inflation data resulted in a disappointment even though figures exceeded estimates. This time may be different.
The increase in consumption, fall in unemployment applications – and also a multi-year high of 74.4 points in the price components on the Philly PMI – may cause investors to conclude that inflation is coming. Price rises in March may have been subdued, but April and onward may see a drive higher, potentially pushing the central bank into action.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged ongoing accommodative policy to support the economy, but he did mention tapering bond-buys. He may now have to ramp up his rhetoric. The Fed is buying $120 billion worth of bonds every month and could signal a reduction as early as June.
If markets begin pricing that in, the dollar may advance in anticipation of the Fed moving sooner rather than later. Fewer printed dollars mean a stronger greenback. The dollar was correcting lower until this publication and may now turn around.
Stock markets could also change course. Robust consumption is positive for a firm's top and bottom lines, and that may be reflected in their projections, which come alongside earnings reports. However, equity markets are not a one-way street.
In recent days, leading American stock indexes have been on the rise, hitting record highs. While the data is positive, fear of higher borrowing costs may trigger a rethink – and a much-needed correction.
All in all, super-strong and surprising data may serve as the trigger for turnarounds – short or long-lived, time will tell.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance
XAU/USD rises on Thursday supported by falling US T-bond yields. Gold faces a resistance at $1,750 in the near term. A downward correction to $1,740 is likely if XAU/USD fails to clear $1,750.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.