To start the year, analysts were optimistic about oil prices. China’s recovery from Covid was expected to boost demand, supply was expected to tighten in the second half of the year, and when Russia sent troops into Ukraine the sanctions imposed on them were expected to further reduce oil supply. However, China’s recovery was slower than expected, inventory levels have only just started to fall now, seasonals played out weakly, and sanctions on Russia only had a limited impact on reducing supply. All this meant that oil has continually been flirting with key support on the monthly chart marked below.
The monthly support has been held and oil has found a steady level now after the latest OPEC+ meeting. In the meeting, Saudi Energy Minister said OPEC+ will do “whatever is necessary” to support the market. Further news of production cuts from Saudi and Russia helped to underpin the oil market last week. Some analysts are also noting that the cost of storing oil has now increased and this could mean that firms now have an incentive for oil stockpiles to fall. In principle, this could now boost oil prices. So, is the bottom now in for oil prices, or will further fall still occur?
Daily technical picture
On the daily chart, oil has moved above a key potential trend line marked below.
Oil bulls will need to see the price stay above this level to keep the bullish picture alive. Note too, the 100 and 200 daily EMA’s on the chart as key resistance levels that still sit overhead. The big global narratives are still uncertain with inflation still proving tricky for central banks to manage. So, can oil bottom here? Can risk be easily defined underneath this key daily trend line? Or should a wider stop be used underneath $64? The outlook for oil is uncertain and managing risk will remain key for oil bulls moving forward.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1000 after mixed German ZEW survey
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US Dollar paused its decline. The focus shifts to Fedspeak.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 near 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold crosses immediate hurdle to $1,950
Gold Price renews intraday high as it keeps Friday’s run-up, despite a sluggish week-start. In doing so, the Gold Price benefits from the broad USD weakness, mainly due to the softer US inflation expectations and mixed China data.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.