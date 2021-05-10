The US Dollar has got hammered after the US April jobs data missed expectations by a huge margin on Friday. The headline NFP came in at 266k against expectations of 1000k. The weak data print would cause the markets to align with the Fed communication of extremely gradual withdrawal of accommodation. US 10y inflation expectations have risen to the highest since 2013, crossing the 2.50% mark.
The US 10y had fallen to 1.48% but has rebounded to 1.59%. Real rates however continue to remain low. This is weighing on the Dollar. The dollar has weakened across the board. The Dollar index is threatening to break the 90 marks again. Commodity currencies and EM currencies have rallied. US equities continue to print new record highs.
The pro-independence Scottish National Party delivered a strong performance in the Scottish elections, falling short of a majority by just 1 seat. This could raise fresh concerns about a push for a second referendum for Scotland to exit the UK. A cyber attack on oil infrastructure facilities in the US could disrupt supply and put upward pressure on crude oil prices.
While the domestic COVID situation still continues to remain grim, the global risk sentiment should keep INR assets supported. The Nifty could reclaim the 15000 marks again in trade today. 14500 continues to remain very crucial support for the Nifty. Metals and energy stocks are likely to continue outperforming.
The primary issuances in the corporate bond market have dried up, especially at the longer end. A bit of SDL supply is now being seen. G-sec auction went through smoothly on Friday. Domestic April CPI data is due this week. 10y is likely to trade a 5.95-6.12% band for the week. The cash Tom points and forwards have now completely normalized.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.