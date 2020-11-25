- Edited account of the FOMC November 4-5 meeting.
- Bond purchase program is the main policy tool.
- Impact of low yield is one reason for dollar weakness.
- New economic projections due at the December 15-16 meeting.
The Federal Reserve was the first American institution to respond forcefully to the economic implications of the pandemic when it cut the fed funds rate in early March. Events have given the governors credit for the prescience.
An innovative business and government loan program that soon followed has been little used. With the base rate at the zero bound the main tool of monetary policy has been the revival of quantitative easing through the purchase of $120 billion a month in Treasuries.
Bond purchases
The impact of the bond program is evident in the yield on the 10-year Treasury. On the last day of 2019 the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.919% and on February 5 it was 1.649%. A little over one month later on March 9 the same yield was 0.498%, an all-time low. On Wednesday morning in New York its was trading at 0.862%, less than half the yield before the Fed policy.
CNBC
Bond purchases have had two effects. The program has dropped Treasury and market rates to all-time lows. The 10-year yield reached 0.498% on March 9th in the early market panic, and then revisited that range in early August at 0.515% on the 4th.
Market rates have followed. The nationwide average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, the most common home loan in the US, was 3.65% on March 19th. Eight months later on November 19th it was 2.72%, the record low in five decades of history.
The Fed rate policy has another important beneficiary besides US homeowners, Federal, state and local governments. Pandemic spending by governments at all levels and reductions in tax revenue from the spring lockdowns have resulted in record borrowing in Washington and many state capitals. Fed bond purchases have kept the expense of these budget deficits at a minimum.
A second result of the Fed bond program has been the compression of credit market volatility. In 2018 and 2019 the range of the 10-year Treasury extended from 3.233% on October 1, 2018 to 1.499% on August 26, 2019. That is 173.4 basis points.
Over the past year, that is from December as above at 1.919% to the March low at 0.498%, the range has been a comparable 142.1 basis points. The range since March under the new quantitative easing program has been less than one-quarter of that , 45.7 points. Given the volatility in other markets, the impact of the Fed purchases is very clear.
Conclusion and the dollar
The Federal Reserve has made low interest rates the cornerstone of its pandemic banking policy. The reduction of the fed funds rate to a 0.25% upper target was just the opening gambit. The real policy is the purchase program that has kept the 10-year Treasury yield below 1% for eight months and market rates equally low.
Yield forecasts from the Fed governors have the fed funds rate unchanged through the end of 2023. The fed funds is the bank overnight rate. Most market rates cue the 10-year Treasury and that is controlled, and artificially depressed, by the Fed's bond purchase program.
For the economy and the dollar the action is in the yields permitted by quantitative easing.
That is why markets will scour the dry rendition of FOMC discussion for clues to the future of the Fed's bond program, monetary policy by other means.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 10-week highs after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to the 10-week highs. A big bulk of US data came in mixed. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off Brexit
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.34, amid dollar weakness. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK data US data was mixed.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!