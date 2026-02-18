EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to gather recovery momentum

EUR/USD stays on the backfoot early Wednesday and trades below 1.1850 after closing virtually unchanged on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact in the short term following the latest recovery attempt.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.34% 0.66% 0.69% 0.39% -0.02% 0.50% 0.43% EUR -0.34% 0.33% 0.35% 0.08% -0.37% 0.16% 0.09% GBP -0.66% -0.33% -0.23% -0.25% -0.71% -0.17% -0.24% JPY -0.69% -0.35% 0.23% -0.29% -0.68% -0.17% -0.20% CAD -0.39% -0.08% 0.25% 0.29% -0.45% 0.11% 0.04% AUD 0.02% 0.37% 0.71% 0.68% 0.45% 0.53% 0.46% NZD -0.50% -0.16% 0.17% 0.17% -0.11% -0.53% -0.07% CHF -0.43% -0.09% 0.24% 0.20% -0.04% -0.46% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD edged lower in the first half of the day on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) benefited from the risk-averse market atmosphere. As Wall Street's main indexes stabilized near the previous week's closing levels, however, the USD struggled to preserve its strength and allowed EUR/USD to erase its losses. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said that they could opt for several rate cuts in 2026 in case the progress on inflation resumes.

Early Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde is planning to leave her position before the end of her eight-year term, more specifically ahead of the French Presidential election in April 2027.

Commenting on this headline, "we expect a limited impact of the new ECB president as EU leaders historically have aimed to strike a balance within the ECB's executive board between doves and hawks," said Danske Bank analysts and added:

"Even with the early departure, EU leaders have plenty of time to discuss and select a new president as part of the large shift taking place in ECB top positions the coming two years."

Later in the day, the US economic calendar will feature Durable Goods Orders data for December and Industrial Production for January. In the American session, the Fed will publish the minutes of the January policy meeting. The CME Group FedWatch Tool currently shows that markets are already pricing in about a 92% probability of a Fed policy hold in March. Hence, the market reaction to the Fed's publication is likely to remain muted.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1834. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slides beneath the 50 and 100 SMAs, signaling fading near-term momentum. Price trades below these short- and medium-term gauges but holds above the gently rising 200 SMA, which supports the broader bias. The 20 SMA at 1.1851 serves as immediate resistance.

The Relative Strength Index (14) prints 43, below the midline, indicating bearish pressure without oversold conditions. Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2026 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 and the 61.8% retracement at 1.1757 offer layered support. On rebounds, resistance aligns at the 50–100 SMA band at 1.1863–1.1869. A close below 1.1808 would expose 1.1757, while reclaiming the 1.1863–1.1869 band could ease downside pressure and improve recovery prospects toward 1.1900 (static level) and 1.1925 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)