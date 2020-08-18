- Edited minutes of the July 28-29 FOMC meeting.
- Fed funds rate and emergency programs unchanged.
- Any mention of yield curve control is a negative for the dollar.
- Markets looking for indications of long term economic view.
The Federal Reserve was the earliest government agency to act on the coronavirus pandemic. The bank’s rate and loan programs enacted in March have helped to mitigate the effects of the shutdowns that devastated the economy and produced the worst unemployment since the Depression.
Fed funds rate
FXStreet
Since that intervention the Fed has maintained its policies, using bond purchases to push mortgage rates to their lowest levels on record but has eschewed other action while warning of the long-term impacts of the pandemic.
Markets are chiefly concerned about the governors’ forward view. Employment and economic growth are the Fed’s main concerns, followed at a discrete rhetorical distance by inflation.
Pessimistic optimistic or neutral whatever light the minutes can shed on the FOMC’s future sight will be taken as pronouncements by the trading markets.
Employment and growth
The dismal tale of the shutdown crash of employment is well known. Over 22 million American lost their jobs in March and April in the non-farm payrolls accounting. About 42%, just more than 9 million have since been rehired. The losses were heaviest among hourly and lower wage workers the same labor groups that before the pandemic had some of the lowest unemployment on record and the highest wages gains in a generation.
Non-farm payrolls
FXStreet
Growth collapsed in the second quarter falling at an unheard of 32.9% annualized rate. The prospective recovery in the July, August and September, as charted by the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow program has jumped from 11.9% in its first estimate to 26.2% in its August 14th version.
Inflation
Inflation has been for a decade and more the step-child of Fed policy as the Fed focused on recovery from the financial crisis and recession. The crash in consumer demand as most Americans were locked in their homes in March and April drove prices into reverse. Their partial revival has been a function of returning demand rather than any reflationary efforts by the central bank.
CPI
Minutes and markets
The FOMC are edited productions designed to enhance and elucidate current Fed policy. All of the Fed’s three main concerns, growth, employment and inflation, are answerable to the same policy: lower interests rates.
There is one areas in which the minutes may provide useful clues to future Fed decisions. How serious is the discussion of yield curve control, the extension of control to longer term interest rates?
Yield curve control, or as we call it, Y2C, was not mentioned in the FOMC statement or by Chairman Powell in his prepared statement or in the news conference. If there is any serious consideration it will show here. If the topic is more than academic it will be a sign that the governors are more worried than they have let on and will not bode well for the dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month highs despite upbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD jumped back towards the 7.5-month high of 1.3264 after the UK CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July. Fears of another failed attempt to seal the Brexit deal, however, could cap the upside.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.19, waits for a FOMC Minutes catalyst
EUR/USD has stabilized, trading in the 1.1900-1.1950 range for the best part of the last 15 hours. Falling Treasury yields continue to undermine the sentiment around the greenback. The mention of yield curve control in FOMC Minutes could be dollar bearish.
Gold finds buyers near $1985, focus shifts to Fed minutes
Gold has bounced-back towards $1995 as the US dollar rebound fizzles out in Europe. The metal defends the key $1,980 support heading into the all-important FOMC July meeting's minutes.
Forex Today: Dollar shows signs of life on US stimulus progress, ahead of Fed minutes
The US dollar showed some signs of life early Wednesday, as the sell-off to 27-month trough stalled on renewed hopes of US fiscal stimulus and following the official announcement of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the US elections.
WTI: Fizzles upside momentum with eyes on OPEC+, EIA data
WTI takes a U-turn from $42.99 even as MACD teases the bulls. Steady RSI, bearish spinning top favor sellers to attack eight-day-old support line. OPEC+ ministerial meeting may not announce any change in the production cut accord, may praise the participants’ level of compliance.