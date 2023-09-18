Last week, we warned the US equity market could be on the verge of rolling over in the aftermath of a run of US inflation data that pointed to less investor friendly, higher for longer Fed monetary policy. The US Dollar had reacted accordingly, pushing higher across the board, all while stocks managed to initially shrug off the data.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0700 on better mood
EUR/USD is holding gains below 1.0700, starting off the week on a positive note on Monday. The pair is receiving upward support, courtesy of a better market mood and a broad US Dollar pullback. German Bundesbank's monthly report eyed.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below the 1.2400 mark, UK inflation, Fed rate decision eyed
GBP/USD remains under pressure near a three-month low of around 1.2390 on Monday. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, within bearish territory. The key resistance level is seen near the 1.2420-1.2430 zone; 1.2367 acts as an initial support level.
Gold bulls flirt with $1,930 resistance, focus remains on FOMC
Gold price attracts some buying for the third successive day on Monday and steadily climbs back closer to the $1,930 supply zone during the Asian session. The XAU/USD might now be looking to build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,900 round figure.
XRP is the next Bitcoin if we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Brad Garlinghouse says XRP could be the next Bitcoin if “we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem." The CEO says Ripple has been working with regulators and regulated institutions like banks all along where there is regulatory clarity.
Week Ahead: US interest rates at their peak?
After the ECB this week, the US Fed will decide on key interest rates next week. The outcome is not clear, but unchanged interest rates are very likely.