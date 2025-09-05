- The US Dollar traded on the back foot, resuming its weekly downtrend.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to trim its interest rate this month.
- Markets’ attention now gyrates to the release of US CPI data.
The week that was
The US Dollar (USD) couldn’t find its footing last week, dragging the US Dollar Index (DXY) down to the lower end of its monthly range near 97.40. On a longer view, the picture doesn’t look much brighter: the index has only managed gains in two months this year (January and July) and remains stuck below 98.
Treasury yields told the same story, with a sharp correction across the curve. Short and mid-dated maturities slipped back to levels last seen in early April, while the long end tested fresh multi-week lows.
Politics looms over the Fed
Markets are also nervous about the Fed’s independence. US President Trump has been ratcheting up pressure, firing the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, accusing the agency of “rigging” jobs data, and pushing allies like Stephen Miran into key roles. Governor Christopher Waller has even emerged as Trump’s preferred candidate to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell down the line.
That backdrop keeps alive the risk of a more politicised Fed, one that could be more willing to deliver the cuts Trump wants.
Markets bet on September cut
Speculation over a September rate cut has only grown since July’s weak Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which showed just 79K jobs added. The August release reinforced the case, with payrolls up a meagre 22K and the Unemployment Rate ticking up to 4.3%.
Powell himself shifted the emphasis at Jackson Hole on August 22, saying that the Fed’s focus is tilting more toward the health of the labour market. Inflation still matters, but it’s no longer the only guidepost. Traders have taken the hint: markets are now almost fully pricing in a cut at the September 16–17 meeting, with about 151 basis points of easing priced in through the end of 2026.
Tariffs may hurt more than they help
Tariffs remain a wild card. They may deliver short-term political wins, but the longer they stay in place the more they risk driving up household costs and dragging on growth. Some in Trump’s circle appear relaxed about a weaker US Dollar to help exports, but reshoring manufacturing is a long, expensive process that tariffs alone won’t fix.
Fed holds its line, for now
At its July 30 meeting, the Fed kept rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.50% for a fifth straight time. Powell described the labour market as “effectively at full employment” but said tariffs and sticky inflation justified keeping policy “modestly restrictive”. Still, he left the door open for a cut in September if jobs data continued to weaken.
Fed officials weigh in
Officials echoed that mixed message. Waller doubled down on his call for a September cut, saying the labour market was clearly softening. Musalem said hiring trends worried him more than inflation at this stage. Bostic flagged inflation as the Fed’s main risk but still backed one quarter-point cut this year. Kashkari admitted policy was getting harder to calibrate. Williams said gradual easing could make sense if his forecast of a mild rise in unemployment and softer inflation holds, while Goolsbee said he wasn’t sure a September cut was right given tariff uncertainties.
Together, the comments suggest the Fed is leaning toward a September move, but it remains deeply divided over what happens next.
What’s next for the Dollar?
This week’s focus turns squarely to US inflation data, with both CPI and PPI on deck. Weekly Jobless Claims will also add colour. Fed officials, meanwhile, will stay quiet as the blackout period begins ahead of the September meeting.
Technical outlook: bears still in control
The technical setup doesn’t look friendly for the Dollar. If the DXY breaks below its 2025 valley at 96.37 (July 1), the next checkpoints sit at the February 2022 base of 95.13 (February 4) and the 2022 bottom at 94.62 (January 14).
On the topside, the August high at 100.26 (August 1) is the first big hurdle. Clearing it would put the May weekly peak at 100.54 (May 29) and the May ceiling at 101.97 (May 12) back in play.
For now, the index remains capped below both the 200-day SMA (102.39) and the 200-week SMA (103.19), keeping the broader bias tilted lower. Momentum indicators echo that view: the RSI has cooled to around 45, showing fading bullish energy, while the ADX near 11 signals a market without a strong trend.
US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart
Bottom line
The Dollar’s weakness reflects more than just weak data. Political pressure on the Fed, tariff risks, and swelling government debt are all clouding sentiment. Even when the Greenback rallies, those gains don’t stick for long. Most strategists still see more downside ahead, though with net shorts already built up, a lot of the bearish story may already be priced in, limiting how far the slide can extend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold in record highs, approaches $3,600
Gold’s march north remains unabated on Friday, wih the precious metal trading at shouting distance of the key $3,600 mark per troy ounce on the back of the intense downside pressure on the Greenback and steady expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as this month.
EUR/USD climbs to five-week tops around 1.1750
EUR/USD maintains its strog recovery well in place and navigates the area of multi-week highs well past 1.1700 the figure on the back of the intense sell-off in the US Dollar, which was exacerbated after US Nonfarm Payrolls came in short of expectations at 22K jobs in August.
GBP/USD looks firm around 1.3550 on softer Dollar
A solid performance of the risk complex lifts GBP/USD well north of the 1.3500 barrier on Friday, hitting at the same time two-week highs and reversing two weekly declines in a row. Despite the robust performance, the Sterling is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of persistent fiscal concerns back at home.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.