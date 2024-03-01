- The USD Index (DXY) extended its range bound theme around 104.00.
- Fed’s rate cut bets continued to lean towards a June move.
- Markets now shift their attention to NFP and Powell’s testimonies.
- Fed officials maintained the hawkish tilt throughout the week.
The Greenback navigated the week with a slight upside bias, regaining the 104.00 hurdle and beyond when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) and managing to close the week with decent gains after the previous pullback.
The index, in the meantime, managed well to keep its business just above the critical 200-day SMA (103.74), always against the backdrop of the equally side-lined fashion US yields across different time frames.
Meanwhile, investors’ speculations remained firm around the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might kick off its easing cycle at the June 12 gathering, or even later in light of the strong resilience of the US economy, sticky (albeit in a downward path) inflation and the still tight labour market.
Underpinning the above, the FedWatch Tool measured by CME Group maintains the probability of a reduction of the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) by 25 bps in June at nearly 52%, up from around 5% a month ago.
The increasing likelihood of a “soft landing” for the US economy allowed Fed policymakers to maintain a hawkish-ish tone in their comments, leaving the door open to a June, and even later-than-June rate cut.
That said, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggested this week that it might be suitable to lower the policy rate during the summer, mentioning that economic indicators will determine the timing of rate cuts. His comments fell in line with his colleague Austan Goolsbee from the Chicago Fed, who expressed his disagreement with the notion of waiting until core inflation reaches 2% on a 12-month basis before considering rate cuts, advocating instead for rate adjustments to be linked to confidence in progress toward the target rate. However, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said on Friday that he is in no rush to cut rates, even hinting at the idea that the Fed might not reduce its rates at all this year.
The latter appears somewhat propped up after US inflation figures measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) rose more than estimated during January, adding to previous readings in the same line from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Prices (PPI).
Regarding central banks and the inflationary process within the G10 sphere, a comparison can be drawn between the Fed and its significant counterparts (excluding the Bank of Japan). This comparison underscores that both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are expected to postpone policy rate reductions until after the summer.
US fundamentals continue to point to a healthy economy
Unlike previous weeks, this time the data releases came in on a more moderated fashion, as Durable Goods Orders missed consensus in January (-6.1% MoM), the Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board surprised to the downside in February (106.7), weekly Initial Jobless Claims increased a tad higher than estimates and another revision of the GDP Growth Rate showed the economy expanded 3.2% YoY during the October-December period. Despite this week’s weakness in the calendar, fundamentals remain well on the strong side and keep underpinning the prospect of a “soft landing”.
DXY technical outlook
On the daily chart, the 2024 highs for DXY, which are located around 105.00 (February 14), represent the first area of resistance. After this area is passed, a small obstacle lies ahead at the weekly peak of 106.00 (November 10) seconded by the November top of 107.11 (November 1).
The immediate conflict zone, however, lines up at the 200-day SMA of 103.74 if sellers get control. This is ahead of the short-term 55-day SMA at 103.19 and the weekly low of 102.77, which was reached on January 24. If the DXY declines further, it may reach its December low of 100.61 (December 28), which is before the critical 100.00 barrier and the 2023 low of 99.57 printed on July 14.
Furthermore, while above the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the index is expected to remain constructive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that ISM Manufacturing PMI declined more than expected in February, making it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD staged a modest rebound after testing 1.2600 on Friday. Following the weaker-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength and allows the pair pull away from session lows.
Gold jumps to fresh two-month high above $2,070
Gold gathered bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Friday and reached its highest level since early January above $2,070. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% at 4.2%, fueling XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
XRP surges to $0.62 ahead of key trial in class action lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
Week ahead: ECB decision and US Payrolls to steal the show
Nonfarm payrolls and Powell’s testimony will be crucial for US dollar. European Central Bank could set the stage for summer rate cuts. Bank of Canada decision and UK budget announcement also in focus.