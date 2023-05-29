Asia market update: US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed? Asia positive start on US debt developments; Monday is US holiday.
General trend
- Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.
- The path likely to also be rocky in the Senate, where quick action requires bipartisan support and some conservatives have signaled they are unwilling to go along.
- Last Fri night S&P 500, Nasdaq register highest closing levels since Aug 2022 (pre-Jackson Hole).
- Asian equities started in similar positive mood, with Nikkei advancing to fresh 33-year highs, back to July 1990. Tech stocks lifted in general, with the Hang Seng Tech Index opening 1.2% higher
- Japanese chip stocks rose on the AI frenzy, extending the rally sparked by Nvidia’s bullish outlook for AI applications (Tokyo Electron +5%, Advantest +2%, Renesas +3%)
- However, prices pulled back in HK and China as the day continued, with China’s Meituan falling over 7% to its lowest level since Oct 2022
- US equity FUTs are +0.3% to +0.4% higher in Asia.
- President Erdogan eased to victory in the Turkey General Election runoff. USD/TRY up to 20.06 but reportedly 21.425 on the black market.
- In currencies, USD/JPY is holding above ¥140, at levels not seen since mid-Nov last year.
Looking forward this week
- US debt ceiling goes to a vote in the Republican-led Congress on Wed, followed by the Senate.
- Wed China Official manufacturing PMI (Caixin PMI on Thu)
- Wed night US JOLTS job openings
- Thu EU inflation
- Thu night US ISM Manufacturing
- Fri night US non-farm payrolls and unemployment
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +1.0% at 7229
- (AU) PwC directs 9 partners to go on leave, effective immediately - financial press
- (NZ) New Zealand Trade & Export Growth Minister: Announces "The Supply Chains" agreement between 14 Indo-Pacific partners including the US - financial press [weekend update]
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 18,827
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,219
- (CN) China Commerce Minister: Met with Japan Economy & Trade Minister on May 26; China is willing to work with Japan to promote practical cooperation in key economic and trade areas
- (CN) Moody's: Chinese companies' uneven trend in Q1 earnings signals further differentiation among sector's recovery - financial press
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY25B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY23B v injects CNY3.0B prior
- USD/CNY (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0575 v 7.0760 prior
- (CN) China to launch Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship on Tuesday, May 30th - China press
- (CN) China Apr YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -20.6% v -21.4% prior [weekend update]
- (CN) USTR's Deputy Representative Bianchi: US Review on Section 301 tariffs being conducted "from analytical perspective" - financial press [weekend update]
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +1.5% at 31,388 on broad-based gains; Highest since July 1990
- (JP) Japan Defense Minister orders preparation for destruction of any North Korean missile - Japan press
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected]
- (JP) North Korea notified Japan of a plan to launch satellite between May 31st and June 11th - NHK citing Govt official
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi closed for holiday
Other Asia
- (VN) Vietnam May CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.6%e
- (VN) Vietnam May Trade Balance: +$2.2B v -$0.16Be
- (VN) Vietnam May Retail Sales Y/Y: 11.5% v 11.5% prior
- (VN) Vietnam May Industrial Production Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.5% prior
- (TH) Thailand Finance Min Arkhom: Economy on recovery path; Revenue collection to improve as economy recovers
- (PH) Philippine's Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Sees CPI below 4% by Sept or Oct period - financial press
- (ID) Indonesia Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 5.5% v 6.2% prior
North America
- (US) Pres Biden and house speaker McCarthy have reached an agreement “in principle” to raise debt limit by 19 months until Jan 1ST, 2025; McCarthy expect Congress vote on the deal on Wed, May 31st. House Speaker McCarthy: Expects to finish writing bill and posting text on Sun, May 28th [weekend update].
- (US) Rep. Bob Good (R-VA): I am hearing the “deal” is for a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit. IF that is true, I don’t need to hear anything else. No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote. [weekend update].
- (US) President Biden comments on Budget agreement: The bipartisan deal is good news for the American people.
- (US) White House on debt ceiling deal: Deal amounts to compromise on the Budget; Debt limit suspended to Jan 1 2025.
- (US) Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) endorses debt limit deal - financial press.
Europe
- (TR) Turkey President Erdogan delivers victory speech after easing to victory in General Election run-off.
- (UK) Govt reportedly in early stages of basic food price caps in supermarkets - press (update).
- (UR) Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: Time has come to get back what's ours [weekend update].
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.2%, ASX 200 +1.0% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.8%.
- EUR 1.0717-1.0740 ; JPY 140.37-140.92 ; AUD 0.6520-0.6546 ;NZD 0.6044-0.6068.
- Gold flat at $1,963/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $73.27/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.6765/lb.
