U.S.: CRE after Covid - crisis and reinvention, business as usual, or full steam ahead?

The fast economic recovery over the next few years will benefit commercial real estate greatly, but the structural challenges to some of its segments will remain and possibly intensify
Key points
- Strong economic growth over the next several years will drive down vacancies and support rent growth
- Offices and retail will remain challenged over the long term and new construction will remain very low
- The apartments segment will benefit from housing shortages
- Industrial CRE will benefit from the structural transformation of the economy
