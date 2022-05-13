In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Patrick Karim, co-founder of technical analysis service, Northstar & Badcharts, to share bullish predictions for gold and silver, founded on a lifetime of accurately forecasting rallies.
The veteran chart trader analyses the breakout trend for gold and dissects the cyclical explosiveness of physical silver, indicating the historic opportunity for silver stackers everywhere.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
