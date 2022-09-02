-
Polls largely favour Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak ahead of the Conservative Party leadership election on Monday.
-
We expect substantial fiscal easing if Truss wins. This could lead to a further increase in both inflation and rates.
-
We expect the GBP FX impact to be limited in our base case although the potential for higher rates could add slight support. Importantly, EU-UK relations could re-emerge as a theme for markets.
The final round of the Conservative Party leadership election is coming up with foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak being the two final candidates. Polls largely favour Liz Truss to take office with an estimate of 59% of MPs in her favour (Figure 1). There are many things on the new PM's plate with inflation running high, household energy bills soon set to triple compared to last year, rising recession risk and renewed focus on the Northern Ireland protocol. Below we look at how the election matters for fiscal policy, monetary policy and EU relations.
Fiscal easing amid cost of living crisis
A key difference between Truss and Sunak is their views on fiscal easing. Truss intends to scrap planned tax increases arguing that the cost of living crisis weighs too much on the British economy. On the other hand, Sunak emphasises that tax cuts will only fuel inflation further and hence should be ruled out until inflation is under control. Both Truss and Sunak have pledged to step up household support, although none of them have detailed how much.
Regardless of which candidate takes office, we expect Parliament to approve a support package to households. In the case of Truss we expect the package to be substantially larger. Doubling the cost of living support from GBP15bn and GBP30bn is widely discussed. However, a doubled support package will not add up for the eroding real value of some families' income. If the support package is deficit-funded there is a risk for a further upside to inflation and by extension rates and yields.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.