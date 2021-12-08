UK PM Johnson announces plan B, what does this mean for markets? [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung reacts to the announcement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to inaction Plan B in England due to the onset of the new Omicron variant.
According to Sky News, this will involve the following:
- The reintroduction of the work from home order, for those who can, from Monday
- The extension of mandatory face mask-wearing to "most public indoor venues", including theatres and cinemas. However, there will be exemptions "where it is not practical", such as when eating, drinking, exercising or singing
- The NHS COVID pass, commonly referred to as a vaccine passport, will be made mandatory in a week's time for nightclubs and large events. People can show either proof of two vaccine doses or a negative lateral flow test result
