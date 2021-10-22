In more silver news, the life-long wholesaler shares word of new, unprecedented demand entering the physical silver market, with the impact on the paper-driven price yet to be felt.
In the aftermath of last Friday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) shock, the precious metals expert reevaluates gold and silver, and exposes the technical trickery behind gold’s sudden $30 drop.
To celebrate 50 episodes of demystifying the precious metals markets, Andrew Maguire takes the LFV audience for a sneak peek at the 20 tonnes of .9999 silver sitting in Kinesis’ new Liechtenstein vault.
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.