Fed Chairman delivered his much anticipate speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium earlier this morning. Here is the key comment which summaries his speech:
“… we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective”
Powell does admit that geopolitics, the global slowdown, and international trade are ongoing issues the Fed will have to deal with, and the Fed needs to see how these issues will affect the US.
For the first 45 minutes after the speech, the reaction was relatively muted, with long bonds, gold, stocks, and all slightly higher.
Then President Trump began a tweet storm:
“Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop - it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way!”
After Trump’s tweets, bonds and gold screamed higher, while stocks and USD dropped over 1 percent. USD/JPY dropped 100 pips from 106.60 to 105.60 and EUR/USD rose from 1.1073 to 1.1140. However, the biggest loser is the CNH, with USD/CNH rallying from 7.0835 to 7.1219 and moving to test recent highs from August 6th near 7.1400.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Interestingly now, in what was expected to be a non-event this weekend, we have the G-7 meeting. We’ll have to wait and see if Trump sets off any more Twitter fireworks over the weekend. But for now, watch the 7.1400 level as key resistance in USD/CNH.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.