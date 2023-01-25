In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
29 trades discussed during last 29 webinars played out precisely.
Timestamps
-
04:10 – About Us.
-
06:50 – EURUSD (Moving up as expected).
-
09:40 – EURCAD.
-
12:27 – USDJPY.
-
16:02 – EURJPY.
-
20:33 – Crude Oil.
-
26:45 – Gold (Moving up as expected).
-
34:10 – SPX (Updated Analysis).
-
43:10 – Nifty (Updated Analysis).
-
48:45 – BITCOIN (Updated bullish count).
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar find demand in the American session and makes it difficult for the pair to keep its footing.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after having advanced to 1.2400 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold rebounds above $1,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has staged a rebound and rose above $1,930 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada's dovish tone in its policy statement weighed on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and fueled XAU/USD's recovery.
How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Chinese authorities’ efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals. Experts believe that in an attempt to control the collection of crypto taxes, China could legalize crypto.
Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance
A lot could go wrong with Tesla's (TSLA) fourth quarter earnings call after the markets close on Wednesday. The market seems to be in agreement with TSLA stock down -1.3% in Wednesday's premarket.