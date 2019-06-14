Trade wars: Has Trump surrendered to Wal-mart? – stocks may rise and the USD may fall

- Trump has said that it does not matter if he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G20.
- The president's about-turn came after around 640 retailers led by Walmart warned about tariffs' economic damage.
- A defusion of trade tensions may push stocks higher and the USD lower.
US President Donald Trump has said on Friday that it does not matter if Chinese President Xi Jinping comes to the G20 meeting in Japan at the end of the month. The president and his advisor Larry Kudlow have previously threatened to slap tariffs on China – "immediately" – if the meeting is not held.
The 180-degree shift by the president represents a softer approach despite adding that China will eventually make a deal and that it is manipulating its currency.
The president's comments in an interview with Fox News came less than a day after a significant domestic pushback against his tariffs. A group of no less than 500 companies and 140 groups representing retailers, energy firms, and manufacturers sent a letter to Trump warning him that the escalation in the tit-for-tat tariffs has a negative long-term impact on American farmers, families, and businesses.
The umbrella group – "Tariffs Hurt the Heartland" has commissioned reports that calculate the ongoing damage of duties to Americans. Wal-mart, Target, and Macy's are the most prominent members.
IS Trump's climbdown on a meeting with Xi related to the pressure from Wal-mart? The Trump administration – like its predecessors – is not immune to pressure from business interests.
If Trump's latest remarks represent a detente in trade wars, stock markets – which Trump cares about – have room to rise. In currencies, the Japanese yen and the US dollar are both safe-haven currencies that may fall. The biggest beneficiaries may be commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars. The euro and the pound may also gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY: risk aversion favors a break of the 107.80 support
Tensions between the US and Iran keep safe-havens on demand, with the Yen and Gold making the most of it. US Retail Sales and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey expected to trigger some action across the FX board.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.