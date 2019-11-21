Trade to continue whipsawing markets, with potential light at the end of the tunnel

Trade headlines are whipsawing markets and causing confusion. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam break down the current state of affairs and find reasons for hope. However, the twists and turns may provide surprises and opportunities in both safe-haven currencies and safe-haven assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.11, trading at the highest since November 5. Hopes that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are improving the market mood and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD reverses and hits fresh lows near 1.2910
The GBP/USD pair dropped from the highest level since Monday at 1.2969 to 1.2912, slightly above Asian session lows. The reversal took place amid a stronger US dollar across the board.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
US Dollar Index looks volatile below 98.00, attention stays on trade
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, alternates gains with losses on Thursday around the 97.80/90 area.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.