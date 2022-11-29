US markets

The Dow Jones rose on Friday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq were down on the half-day of trading.

All three major indexes rose on the week. The Dow gained 1.78%, S&P 500 climbed 1.53%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.72%.

Earnings have been solid, and consumer spending hasn’t dropped, which has helped increase investor confidence.

The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.70010%.

Market Price Move Dow Jones 34,347.03 0.45% S&P 500 4,026.12 -0.03% Nasdaq 11,226.36 -0.52% Russell 2000 1,869.19 0.30%

Canadian markets

Data from Ratehub.ca shows that homebuyers in 2022 are paying up to 250% more in interest during the first year of their mortgage than in 2021.

In October 2021, a homebuyer with a $600,000 mortgage would have paid an average of $12,310 in interest in the first 12 months.

In October 2022, a homebuyer with a $600,000 mortgage would have paid an average of $30,819 in interest in the first 12 months.

The average house price in Canada has decreased by 9.9% from October 2021 to October 2022.

According to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the most common mortgage continues to be the five-year fixed rate with 25 years of amortization.

Market Price Move TSX 20,383.77 0.20%

European markets

European markets were flat on Friday following an upward trend in the first four days of the week.

The Stoxx 600 lost 0.25% on Friday after gaining at the start of the session before a downturn.

The Stoxx 600 had its sixth consecutive winning week and also hit a three-month high last week.

Credit Suisse shares are at an all-time low after losing more than 5%.

Market Price Move Euro STOXX 50 3,962.41 0.01% UK (FTSE 100) 7,486.67 0.27% Germany (DAX) 14,541.38 0.01% France (CAC 40) 6,712.48 0.08%

Asian markets

Shares in Asia were down on Friday after a volatile week of trading.

Casino stocks in China saw losses. MGM China fell by 4%, Mynn Macau lost 2.5%, Sands China dropped by 3%, and SJM Holdings declined by 2.7%.

Technology stocks in Hong Kong were also down as Tencent fell by 3%, Meituan lost 3.17%, and Bilibili dropped 4.36%.

Japan’s inflation rate hit a 40-year high after consumer prices rose by 3.6% in November on an annualized basis.

Market Price Move S&P Asia 50 4,213.96 -0.51% Japan (Nikkei 225) 28,283.03 -0.35% South Korea (KOSPI) 2,437.86 -0.14% China (Hang Seng) 17,573.58 -0.49% India (SENSEX) 62,293.64 0.03%

Commodities

Oil prices were down on Friday due to continuing concerns about demand from China, where COVID-19 cases are increasing.

Brent crude futures lost 1.6% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7%.

On the week, the benchmark crudes lost 3.8% and 3.9%, respectively.

The G7 and EU have been discussing putting a price cap on Russian oil at between $65 and $70 per barrel.

Market Price Move Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL) 29.08 -0.86% Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD) 163.22 0.09% Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) 19.72 -0.45% Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN) 26.64 0.91% Lumber (NASDAQ:WOOD) 76.55 0.03%

Currency exchange rates

The U.S. Dollar increased slightly on Friday after falling a day earlier.

China’s central bank said it would cut the amount of reserves banks had to hold.

The Chinese Yuan lost over 0.4% following the news and has been negative for two consecutive weeks.

The Japanese Yen lost 0.5% after data showed that Japan’s annual inflation hit a 40-year high.

Market Price Move UK(GBP) £0.83 0.17% Europe (EURO) €0.96 -0.06% Canada (Canadian Dollar) $1.34 0.47% Japan (Yen) ¥139.13 0.38%

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has been holding its price since Wednesday despite suppressed trading volume in the U.S.

Brendan Blumer, the Founder of Block.One has purchased a 9.3% stake in Silvergate Capital, making him the largest shareholder in the company.

Incoming Kraken CEO Dave Ripley said he believes that self-custody and regulation will be the future of the crypto industry.

Flashbots, an Ethereum R&D firm, is building a plug-and-play solution to change how validators earn MEV.

Market Price Move Bitcoin $16,475.20 -0.67% Ethereum $1,205.29 0.58% Litecoin $76.19 2.90% Bitcoin Cash $112.24 -2.98%

