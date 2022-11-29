US markets
The Dow Jones rose on Friday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq were down on the half-day of trading.
All three major indexes rose on the week. The Dow gained 1.78%, S&P 500 climbed 1.53%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.72%.
Earnings have been solid, and consumer spending hasn’t dropped, which has helped increase investor confidence.
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.70010%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|34,347.03
|0.45%
|S&P 500
|4,026.12
|-0.03%
|Nasdaq
|11,226.36
|-0.52%
|Russell 2000
|1,869.19
|0.30%
Canadian markets
Data from Ratehub.ca shows that homebuyers in 2022 are paying up to 250% more in interest during the first year of their mortgage than in 2021.
In October 2021, a homebuyer with a $600,000 mortgage would have paid an average of $12,310 in interest in the first 12 months.
In October 2022, a homebuyer with a $600,000 mortgage would have paid an average of $30,819 in interest in the first 12 months.
The average house price in Canada has decreased by 9.9% from October 2021 to October 2022.
According to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the most common mortgage continues to be the five-year fixed rate with 25 years of amortization.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|20,383.77
|0.20%
European markets
European markets were flat on Friday following an upward trend in the first four days of the week.
The Stoxx 600 lost 0.25% on Friday after gaining at the start of the session before a downturn.
The Stoxx 600 had its sixth consecutive winning week and also hit a three-month high last week.
Credit Suisse shares are at an all-time low after losing more than 5%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|3,962.41
|0.01%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,486.67
|0.27%
|Germany (DAX)
|14,541.38
|0.01%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,712.48
|0.08%
Asian markets
Shares in Asia were down on Friday after a volatile week of trading.
Casino stocks in China saw losses. MGM China fell by 4%, Mynn Macau lost 2.5%, Sands China dropped by 3%, and SJM Holdings declined by 2.7%.
Technology stocks in Hong Kong were also down as Tencent fell by 3%, Meituan lost 3.17%, and Bilibili dropped 4.36%.
Japan’s inflation rate hit a 40-year high after consumer prices rose by 3.6% in November on an annualized basis.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,213.96
|-0.51%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|28,283.03
|-0.35%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,437.86
|-0.14%
|China (Hang Seng)
|17,573.58
|-0.49%
|India (SENSEX)
|62,293.64
|0.03%
Commodities
Oil prices were down on Friday due to continuing concerns about demand from China, where COVID-19 cases are increasing.
Brent crude futures lost 1.6% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7%.
On the week, the benchmark crudes lost 3.8% and 3.9%, respectively.
The G7 and EU have been discussing putting a price cap on Russian oil at between $65 and $70 per barrel.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|29.08
|-0.86%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|163.22
|0.09%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|19.72
|-0.45%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|26.64
|0.91%
|Lumber (NASDAQ:WOOD)
|76.55
|0.03%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar increased slightly on Friday after falling a day earlier.
China’s central bank said it would cut the amount of reserves banks had to hold.
The Chinese Yuan lost over 0.4% following the news and has been negative for two consecutive weeks.
The Japanese Yen lost 0.5% after data showed that Japan’s annual inflation hit a 40-year high.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.83
|0.17%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.96
|-0.06%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.34
|0.47%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥139.13
|0.38%
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin has been holding its price since Wednesday despite suppressed trading volume in the U.S.
Brendan Blumer, the Founder of Block.One has purchased a 9.3% stake in Silvergate Capital, making him the largest shareholder in the company.
Incoming Kraken CEO Dave Ripley said he believes that self-custody and regulation will be the future of the crypto industry.
Flashbots, an Ethereum R&D firm, is building a plug-and-play solution to change how validators earn MEV.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$16,475.20
|-0.67%
|Ethereum
|$1,205.29
|0.58%
|Litecoin
|$76.19
|2.90%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$112.24
|-2.98%
