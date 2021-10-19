Todays’ market summary
-
On Monday, the US dollar index was almost unchanged.
-
Yesterday, the US stock indexes S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued to rise, while the Dow fell slightly.
-
Today world oil prices are slightly downward corrected.
-
Gold quotes rose today on the back of the fall in the US dollar index.
Top daily news
The US dollar index has dropped markedly this morning. It's yet difficult to say what was the reason. Today world oil prices are slightly downward corrected. U.S. Energy Information Administration expects US shale oil production to increase in November.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.37%
|GBP USD
|+0.38%
|USD JPY
|-0.18%
On Monday, the US dollar index was almost unchanged. It dropped noticeably this morning. It's yet difficult to say what was the reason. Yesterday's data on industrial production in the US for September turned out to be worse than forecast, but there was no catastrophic collapse in production. It decreased in comparison with August, but increased in annual terms. U.S. yield 10-Year Bond remained almost unchanged and is just below 1.6% per annum. Today in the US there will be data on the housing market for September (Housing Starts and Building Permits), as well as speeches by several representatives of the Fed. This morning, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia published materials from the September meeting of the Australian Central Bank, which contains a discussion of tightening monetary policy amid a surge in inflation. This contributed to the strong growth of the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which won back all yesterday's losses and renewed their highs for the month. The British pound is also up noticeably this morning. Earlier, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey announced a possible rate hike if inflation in Britain rises in September. It will be released tomorrow, October 20. The forecast is + 3.4% against + 3.2% in August. Bitcoin rallied slightly this morning in anticipation of the start of trading in its futures ETFs on the US exchanges. It is trading just below yesterday's high of $ 63,000. Some players expect a correction in the cryptocurrency market based on the traders' adage “Buy the rumor, sell the fact”.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.1%
|S&P 500
|+0.34%
|Nasdaq 100
|+0.84%
|US Dollar Index
|-0.33%
Yesterday, the US stock indexes S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued to rise, while the Dow fell slightly. Facebook (+ 3.3%) announced the creation of 10 thousand new jobs in Europe in order to develop an online "metaverse". Apple (+ 1.2%) held a presentation of its new devices: HomePod - mini, AirPods and the new MacBook Pro. Against this background, shares of Amazon.com, Netflix, Alphabet and Microsoft also rose by about 1%. Walt Disney shares fell 3% on lower valuation by Barclays. This caused the Dow to fall. Quarterly reports of major companies will be published in the United States today: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Bank of New York Mellon, United Airlines and others.
Commodity market news
Brent Crude Oil
|Commodities
|Change
|WTI Crude
|+0.62%
|+0.55%
|COPPER
|2.04%
Today world oil prices are slightly downward corrected. Investors reacted to the slowdown in Chinese economic growth in the third quarter and US industrial production in September. An additional negative was the forecast of the U.S. Energy Information Administration on an increase in shale oil production in the United States in November by 76 thousand barrels per day (bpd) to 8.3 million bpd. The main increase in production will take place at the Permian basin fields in the states of Texas and New Mexico. Note that oil refining in China in September 2021 decreased to a minimum since May 2020. On a monthly basis, the decline in US industrial production in September was the largest in 7 months on the back of a chip shortage.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.69%
|Silver/US Dollar
|+1.52%
Gold quotes rose today on the back of the fall in the US dollar index. The recovery in palladium demand may slow slightly amid stagnation in electronics production due to a shortage of computer chips. The world's largest producer of palladium, Norilsk Nickel, has lowered its forecast for the global deficit of this metal this year to 200-300 thousand ounces compared to the previous estimate of 400-500 thousand ounces. The forecast for the global deficit in 2022 was reduced to 300 thousand ounces from 700 thousand.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.