Markets
The European September PMIs of last Friday suggest a 0.4% economic contraction in the running quarter but they came with a minor silver lining. The destocking process in manufacturing could bottom in the next couple of months, paving the way for a recovery in the sector. Services is typically lagging behind and showed new orders and business shrinking at a faster pace but at least companies keep hiring for the time being. Especially important for the ECB is that input price pressures intensified again. European yields whipsawed, driven by diverging national readings from France and Germany at first. German yields eventually closed the day marginally higher between +0.1 (2-y) and 2.3 bps (30-y). US Treasuries outperformed. PMIs in the country showed a similar dynamic: slowing services and tentative bottoming out of the manufacturing sector. After the beating earlier in the week, markets swooped up some Treasuries going into the weekend. Speeches by Fed’s Collins and Bowman capped gains at the shortest end of the curve. The latter revealed her 6-6.25% 2024 rate projection in the dot plot by saying there may be more rate hikes (plural) needed. Yield changes varied between -3.4 (2-y) to -6.3 bps (5-y). The 10-y yield eased after hitting 4.5% intraday for the first time since 2007. With stocks under marginal selling pressure, the dollar gained. DXY rose above 105.38 resistance (closed at 105.58). EUR/USD for a second day straight dropped below the May 1.0635 support before paring losses to 1.0653. USD/JPY closed at the highest level since November last year (148.37) with the yen under pressure from the BoJ’s status quo. UK retail sales and PMIs missed the bar, hurling EUR/GBP towards the 0.87 big figure. GBP/USD (1.2241) extended losses after losing the May support (1.2308) a day earlier.
Last week was jampacked with central bank meetings. Attention this week shifts towards Central-Europe where the Hungarians (Tuesday) and Czechs (Wednesday) decide over monetary policy. It’s their first meeting since Poland’s shocker 75 bps cut. There’s a wide array of economic data including the German Ifo, US consumer confidence and durable goods orders. The main dish, however, is reserved for European CPI numbers on Thursday and Friday. The PCE deflator is due in the US at the end of the week. Given the backloaded nature of the calendar we expect a slow, technical start of the week that gives the dollar a slight edge over peers on the FX market. Yields could consolidate around current levels. They already powered through to new cycle highs in the US, both nominal and real. We’re keen to see whether September CPI numbers will do the trick for Germany. The 10-y real yield is nearing the topside of a (yield) bullish triangle.
News and views
Comments from the Hungarian Economic Development Minister, Marton Nagy, on Friday suggest ongoing tensions between the government and the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) on the execution of monetary policy. According to the Minister, the MNB keeping a focus on having a positive real yield to defend the currency might slow growth and consumption. Boosting domestic demand/consumption via VAT revenues for the government is important to improve the budget balance Nagy indicated. The comments come as the central bank on Tuesday is expected to reduce the overnight deposit rate from 14% to 13% to bringing it in line with the 13% standing policy rate. However, further rate cuts later this year could be slower as the MNB will look for a sustained further decline in inflation. Nagy also suggested that the central bank could consider raising its 3.0% inflation target, allowing it to ease policy further than is the case under current regime.
The Australian government on Friday reported a budget surplus of AUD 22.1 bln for the previous fiscal year. The surplus was equal to 0.9% of GDP. The government cited low unemployment and high commodity prices as important factors behind the budget surprise. The Australian budget showed deficits in the previous 15 year. However, the government doesn’t expect a new budget surplus this year due to a less positive economic environment in China and higher interest rates weighing on domestic growth. Today, the government also is expected propose a paper that will set a new objective for full employment. This broader definition is expected to focus more on underutilization in the labour market rather than on unemployment.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0650 ahead of German IFO survey
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact near 1.0650 in the early European hours on Monday. Markets stay risk-averse, weighing the Fed's 'higher-for-longer' rate view and lingering China's property market woes. Germany's IFO survey eyed.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below the 1.2250
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below the mid-1.2200s early Monday. The US Dollar is clinging to the previous week's gains alongside firmer US Treasury bond yields while the Pound Sterling weighs the Fed-BoE policy divergence amid a quiet calendar.
Gold remains on the defensive below $1,940 amid the Fed’s hawkish stance
Gold price (XAU/USD) loses momentum around $1,920 during the early European session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) attracts some buyers and hovers around 105.60, near the highest level since March 2023.
Ethereum whales prepare ahead of futures Ethereum ETF approval on October 2
Ethereum price is likely going to witness a massive spike in volatility soon due to the circumstances surrounding the approval of the token’s futures Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). According to Twitter users, the ETF is likely going to be approved on October 2.
Is inflation falling further?
A first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation in September is expected. In August, inflation fell slightly to 5.2%. While the downward pressure from energy prices has eased slightly, the momentum of food prices has continued to decline.