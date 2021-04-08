March Review – “The US Dollar has been consolidating in a narrow range since making a low near the turn of the year. The rally on 2/26 seems to be a break out to the upside of the short term down trend and this may portend higher prices for the US Dollar. Potentially, the biggest planetary event for the Dollar will be 3/5 AC – Jupiter 0 US Moon. The US Moon is a major factor for the US Dollar.”
Bank of En/US Fed – 3/10, 3/15, 3/31
3/10 was close in price and one day past a good short term high. 3/15 was very close in price and one day ahead of a short term high. 3/31 was the exact high of the month. Score = 3 out of 3 good dates = 100%
Astro Dates – 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, 3/19, 3/29
3/1 was close in price and one day ahead of a short term high. 3/8 was close in price and one day ahead of a good short term high. 3/15 was very close in price and one day ahead of a short term high. 3/19 was close in price and one day past a very good low. 3/29 was not effective. Score – 4 out of 5 good dates – 80%.
Total Score – 7 out of 8 good dates – 87.50%
April Update – The US Dollar had a strong uptrend for most of March and is now in the middle of its trading channel. The top events for the US this month are: 4/16 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US MC; Neptune Contra-Parallel the US Neptune; & Saturn Contra-Parallel US Mercury; 4/26 AC – Full Moon at Perigee in Scorpio; 4/30 AC – Neptune 180 US Neptune; and 5/03 AC – Saturn 0 US MC. The US chart is a major factor for the US Dollar. And, currencies tend to dance to important lunar cycles.
Astro Dates – 4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/22, 4/23, 4/27, 4/30, 4/30 AC
This is an excerpt from the Astro Trend newsletter. Astro-Trend covers about thirty futures related markets including the major Financial Markets, such as the Stock Market, T-Bonds, Currencies, and most major commodities. We also offer intra day data which identifies potential change in trend points to the minute.
