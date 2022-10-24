In today's live stream, Coach Dale shared the upside objectives of a Bullish Reversal pattern in SPX. GBPUSD and EURUSD are Challenging the 50-Day MA, forecasting they breakout above it.
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Monday. The improving market mood despite the disappointing Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys from the US seems to be weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.1350 in the second half of the day on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors remain cautious while trying to figure out how Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will approach the fiscal plan.
After having advanced toward $1,655 with the initial reaction to the dismal PMI data from the US, gold lost its traction and dropped below $1,650. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays resilient above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
ETC is trading 51% down from its September peak at $45.81. Markets were surprised when ETC price more than tripled its value from $13.50, thanks to the departure of miners from the former Ethereum PoW (proof-of-work) protocol.
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.