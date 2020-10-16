The three monthly charts depicting the US benchmark indices merits repeating again (we published a similar chart two weeks ago in the FXStreet Signals group) in order to gain a long-term perspective for risk appetite. In our analysis at the beginning of October, the most outstanding signal on these charts were the Japanese reversal patterns emerging on monthly candles.
Against our positioning, all indices recovered and failed to confirm the aforementioned patterns by breaking below the September lows. This means that we are still pending a confirmation which ideally should arrive at -or with- the Oct close. But so far, we can't speak of these patterns being invalidated either. All three indices failed to break above the September high. Remember, an invitation (or lack of confirmation) is a signal in itself. We don't have a signal for a continuation of the bull run either.
Looking at the global MSCI ACWI index, a global equity index set of large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed and 26 emerging markets (not shown in this chart) the same message comes across. An offsetting signal, on the other hand, arrives from the Russel 2000, which did violate the September high last week, but meanwhile, it has lost almost 50% of those gains.
We are repeating these updated charts for the benefit of new readers, but also for all of you who have endured JPY longs in the last two weeks, with the detriment of your equities.
For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, consolidating Thursday's losses. Eurozone coronavirus cases continue rising and weighing on the common currency. US fiscal stimulus remains in doubt ahead of the elections and retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 on hopes that Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson will opt to continue Brexit talks. EU leaders refused to accelerate talks and asked the UK for more concessions. British COVID-19 cases are rising.
Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.