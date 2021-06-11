Single currency charts are a mixed picture across the board this morning except for CHF. I would expect continued volatility as eyes focus on, the likely to be non-eventful, G7 in Cornwall.

CHFJPY looks likely to push lower, GBPCHF and EURCHF are close to support.

The majors, GBPUSD is highlighting a possible Head and Shoulders with scope to move higher yet. EURUSD a possible cipher pattern at higher levels. They are not my focus at the moment.