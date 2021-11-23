11/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 14 handle gap up and then traded another 32 handles higher into a 10:16 AM high of the day and new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 43 handles into an 11:58 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 3:12 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 49 handles, closing near the low of the day.

1/22 – The DJIA closed slightly higher while the three major indices closed with moderate to large down closes, following a large morning rally per the following closes: The DJIA + 17.27; S&P 500 - 15.02; and the Nasdaq Composite – 202.68. Please note that from their intra-day highs, all three indices had substantial declines into the close. The S&P 500 made a new all-time high at 4743.83 and the Nasdaq Composite made a new all-time high at 16,212.23.

Looking ahead – With Mercury hitting 0 South Latitude at 9:35 AM, Monday was a classic reversal top, coming at 10:16 AM, leading to a decline of more than 60 handles. The most likely path is a further decline or consolidation into our next major change in trend window at the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

3. B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

4. A. 11/23 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. A moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

B. 11/26 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/29 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/19, 11/22, 11/26

Support - 4680, 4660 Resistance – 4745.

Support - 4680, 4660 Resistance – 4745.

