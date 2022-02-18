US House Starts had a big fall as the struggle to again lift the debt ceiling to keep government running rages late into the night. All is not well in any case, and the last thing the US and the world need now, is a major war.
US philadelphia Fed factory Index struggles to stay positive
US stocks Fall, but still in range
We have really only seen a decline toward the bottom of the range of the past week so far. This is because we are all clinging to the idea that it will turn out to have only been a game of brinkmanship.
Not to repeat myself, but it really does need to be said, what we are hearing in our western mainstream media is not the vitally relevant Russian perspective. It is after all what Russia thinks that will decide whether military force is used.
Why is Putin/Russia making this bold and dangerous move?
Please do not think I am taking sides here, my only interest is for you to have an understanding as to the probability of real all out war. We can only get that answer by considering the Russian perspective.
In a nutshell
1. President Gorbachev brought down the Wall allowing East Germany to become part of Germany again and for it to become part of NATO too. On the proviso that NATO would not move even one more inch to the east.
2. A democratically elected pro-Russia Ukrainian government was overthrown by huge protests.
3. To protect its major Naval bases in Ukraine, vital in strategic terms, Russian forces annexed Crimea. Much of the population is Russian speaking.
4. Fresh democratic elections delivered a very pro-West government. Which now wants to join NATO. There are reports of pro-Russian politicians having been arrested and dissenting TV stations being closed. And the West is enthusiastic about this expansion of NATO.
5. Not only is Russia annoyed to say the least and beginning to feel surrounded by NATO, but NATO forces in Ukraine would also isolate their major naval bases in Crimea.
Russia feels the West is going back on Gorbachev's agreement, that Ukraine has a large Russian population, and the West is attempting a major strategic under-mining long term of Russia's military capability.
It does not matter whether we agree. It does matter that we understand from the Russian perspective why they are doing this. And therefore why actual war is of a very high probability if the West refuses to rule out Ukraine NATO membership.
If the West is not going to acquiesce, then the sooner Russia secures a greater and significant buffer to Crimea through the taking of large-scale Ukrainian territory the better. Russia needs to act now before Ukraine does become part of NATO. Putin has repeatedly requested a NATO back down to avoid conflict. The West in response is ramping up its determination for Ukraine to be a member of NATO. This is only amplifying the Russian dilemma and is making war almost inevitable.
We all hope and pray for diplomatic resolution at the last moment, but this does not appear likely. Especially, when you consider what the Russian point of view is on all of this. They are feeling greatly threatened and a need to act now.
The moves so far seen in the likes of Stocks and Gold will prove to be mere hiccups compared to what will happen of Russia takes a shock and awe approach to invading Ukraine.
US new home starts
US jobless claims remain elevated
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.