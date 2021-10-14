The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 75.27 levels and traded in the range of 75.22-75.36 with a sideways bias and the pair closed at 75.26 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 75.3039 levels. The dollar fell against the Indian rupee as the dollar index was weak in the early session after data on US consumer prices fuelled concerns among investors that inflation may continue to rise in the US.
A rise in domestic benchmark indices also supported the Indian rupee. India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66% from the previous month’s 11.39%, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row.
China's September factory gate inflation rose to a record on soaring commodity prices, but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tight rope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices. The PPI rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September. Producer prices have risen due to output curbs caused by a power crunch at a home and a months-long global commodity price rally.
EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data
EUR/USD touched a daily high of 1.1624 but seems to be having a difficult time pushing higher in the early American session. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the PPI continued to increase in September and weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Breaking: Gold rises to $1,800 for the first time in a month
Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, gold preserved its bullish momentum in the first half of the day Thursday and touched $1,800 for the first time since mid-September.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.