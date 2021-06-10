US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.185.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 70.00.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 158.19.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 6 ticks Higher and trading at 4220.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1885.20. Gold is 104 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction is out at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias once again but instead of trading Mixed the markets firmly traded to the Downside. The Dow dropped 153 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Once again we saw no correlation in the markets yesterday morning and as such felt compelled to give a Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets traded firmly to the downside yesterday and the good news here is that we witnessed unilateral direction in which we haven't for some days now. Today we weekly Unemployment Claims which is Major but we also have CPI and Core CPI numbers out at 8:30 AM EST. These are proven market movers and can change the market direction.