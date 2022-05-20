Recap 5/19 – Thursday, the S&P gapped open down 25 handles and then traded 8 handles lower into a first minute low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 9:37 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 45 handles into a 9:50 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 47 handles into a 10;21 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 10:51 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 53 handles into a 11:44 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 38 handles lower into a 1:15 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 56 handles higher into a 3:04 PM high of the day. From that high the S&P declined about 48 handles into the close.
5/19 – The major indices, had a whipsaw day finishing with moderate losses per the following closes: DJIA - 236.94; S&P 500 - 22.89; and the Nasdaq Composite - 29.66.
Looking ahead - Based on our 5/19 Market Math date, we were looking for a low. At this writing, about 5:30 AM EDT, the S&P E-mini futures are up about 49 handles. Our next change in trend point is 5/23 AM. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary signal that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 5/23 AM – Jupiter 90 US Venus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.
D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals
Stock market key dates
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.
Fibonacci – 5/28.
Astro – 5/23, *5/27*.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3880 Resistance – 4020.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3880 Resistance – 4020.
Please see the April Planetary Index chart below with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
