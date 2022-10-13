Recap 10/12 - The S&P opened flat and then traded 16 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 34 handles into a 9:45 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 24 handles into a 10:22 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into a 12:08 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 2:02 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 17 handles into a 2:30 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into the close.
10/12 – The major indices had a whippy, sideway, mostly trendless day, to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 28.34; S&P 500 – 11.81 and the Nasdaq Comp. - 9.09.
Looking ahead – There aren’t any major change in trend points for about one week. There is one Market Math point due on 10/13, which see below. The one thing in favor for the bulls is that the S&P 500 has now had six consecutive down days and statistically an up day is overdue.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 10/19 AC – Mars 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ.
B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.
C. 10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
D. 10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats, OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.
E. 10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.
Market Math
10/13 = 967 (Music) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH.
10/18 = 287 (Music) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.
10/20 = 289 (13^) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 10/18, 10/21, 10/24.
Astro – 10/20, 10/24, 10/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3585, 3520 Resistance – 3600, 3720.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3585, 3520 Resistance – 3600, 3720.
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.1150
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh session high near 1.1150 on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the US CPI data seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair gather bullish momentum. Investors keep a close eye on the UK gilt markets.
Gold climbs above $1,670 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced toward $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased daily gains ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This lack of response can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.