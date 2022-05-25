Recap 5/24 – Tuesday, the S&P gapped open down 32 handles and then declined another 68 handles into a 10:51 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 55 handles into a 12:16 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 37 handles into a 1:04 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 63 handles into a 3:39 PM high of the day. From that high the S&P declined about 20 handles into the close.

5/24 – The major indices, had a large gap open and then traded lower into a mid-morning low of the day. From that low, the DJIA managed to recover its losses and close with a small gain. The S&P and Nasdaq did not fare as well per the following closes; DJIA + 48.38; S&P 500 - 32.27; and the Nasdaq Composite - 270.83.

Looking ahead - We were looking for a Monday high. We didn’t see any positive results for this until after Monday’s close, when the Emini gapped down for the evening session. The weakness continued into mid-morning on Tuesday. From Monday’s high to Tuesday’s low, there was more than a 100 handle decline. The next change in trend point is 5/24 AC when Geo Mars changes signs by entering Aries. Please see details below.

The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

3. B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.

C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.

D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.

Stock market key dates

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.

Fibonacci – 5/28.

Astro – *5/27*.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3810, 3790 Resistance – 3960, 4020.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the May Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.