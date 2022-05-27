Recap 5/26 – Thursday, the S&P gapped open up 14 handles, for the low of the day, and then rallied another 84 handles into a 1:10 PM high. From that high, the S&P gradually declined 24 handles into a 3:23 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 3:50 PM high of the day. From that high the S&P declined 19 handles into the close.

5/26 – The major indices, had a huge up day per the following closes; DJIA + 516.91; S&P 500 + 79.11; and the Nasdaq Composite + 305.91.

Looking ahead - This weekend, we have a major 9 point change in trend window. Whichever way the market trends on Friday, it is likely to reverse when we resume trading on Tuesday, May 31. Please see details below.

The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.

D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals

Stock market key dates

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.

Fibonacci – 5/28.

Astro – *5/27*.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4020 Resistance – 4090, 4140.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4020 Resistance – 4090, 4140.

Please see below the May Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.