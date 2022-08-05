-
The price of the Australian Dollar almost stabilized on Friday.
-
The Moving Average indicator maintains its bullish price signals.
-
The momentum oscillator, the Relative Strength Index, remains within its normal zone; rising momentum will confirm the continuation of the uptrend.
During today's European session, the AUD/USD pair traded inside a tight range. without making any significant breakthrough. Therefore, the difference between the day's high and low did not surpass 30 pips. At press time, the AUD/USD was trading at 0.6950, down 0.0020 or 0.29% for the intraday.
This analysis relies on a 4-hour timeframe
On a four-hour timeframe, the Moving Average Indicator reading reveals bullish signals. The signal indicates the continuance of the bullish trend in the short term. whereas the 50-MA rises above the 100-MA. In the meantime, the 100-MA rises above the 200-MA, supporting the bullish trend over the longer period. With a score of 52.8 on the value line, the Relative Strength Index remains in the neutral range. Any increase in the RSI would protect the Australian dollar from sliding back below the descending trendline.
During the preceding two trading sessions, the AUD/USD exchange rate has been quite stable. Therefore, if the AUD/USD wants to maintain its positive trajectory, the Aussie must break through the first resistance level at 0.6962. A successful break of the indicated level would pave the way for yesterday's high of 0.6999. If the price is capable of closing the 4-hour candlestick above yesterday's high, that will shift market participants' focus to the 0.7032 level, followed by the 0.7070 resistance level, which prevented the bullish trend continuation on Monday.
Alternatively, if the market is unable to advance over the resistance level of 0.6962, that may cause the price to slide toward the support level of 0.6921. A successful breach of the previously mentioned level would allow the price to retest the 0.6892 support level, which coincides with the descending trend line. A breach of this level would expose the support levels at 0.6860, followed by a 0.6835 support level.
Note: When a resistance level is broken, it becomes a support level since the price will trade above it, and vice versa. Alternatively, the market may perform a false breakout or rebound after breaking support, or vice versa. Additionally, the market could bounce from any level of support or decline after breaking any level of resistance.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!