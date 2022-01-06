Risk conditions were relatively calm in European trading on Wednesday.
Fed minutes were relatively hawkish which triggered increased expectations of an early rate hike in March.
The dollar reversed losses after the Fed minutes, although gains were limited against low-yield units.
EUR/USD settled just below 1.1300 with an element of defensive Euro support.
Sterling posted a firm overall tone despite weaker risk conditions with GBP/USD holding above 1.3500 after touching 8-week highs.
Commodity currencies retreated sharply after the Fed minutes and remained vulnerable on Thursday with sharp losses.
