$2.00 Natural Gas is as Temporary as $10.00 Natural Gas was
The United States is making more gas than ever; this is a byproduct of historical highs in 2021 and 2022. The rule of thumb in commodities is that high prices bring supply; that truth has never failed. In the case of energy production, that supply is often slow to come, but when it does, the market can easily get flooded; particularly, if demand isn’t strong enough to justify the sustainability of a lofty price. While this pattern persists perpetually among all commodities, it is more extreme in natural gas relative to most.
Unfortunately for gas bulls, warm weather dampened winter consumption, and despite a few head fakes, the Freeport LNG terminal hasn’t been able to get on its feet. The terminal has partially reopened after suffering from an explosion last year that put it out of commission, but the reopening process comes with a lot of red tape that acts as a crowbar in the wheels of progress. I’m not offering an opinion, just stating the reality. Obviously, compliance rules ensuring the safety of workers and surrounding areas are crucial, but I think we can all agree efficiency is lacking. In any case, the terminal will reopen at some point and when it does, the ability of the US to export more gas abroad will provide a boost to gas prices.
Daily Chart
If you are a chart watcher, like we are, there is a pivot line on the chart that should act as support. If you draw a line in the front month futures contract (May) from the April 2022 low through the February 2023 low, it comes back into play near $2.00. We believe this will be a pivotal area, but more importantly, supportive of prices and could provide a base for a double bottom.
COT Report
The Commitments of Traders Report, issued by the CFTC, suggests there is an overcrowded trade developing on the short side of natural gas futures. In the past, the gas market hasn’t immediately bottomed out on lopsided positioning, but in the long run, the result is consistently a price reversal as the bulls run out of conviction and capitulate sell, and the bears have already expressed their opinion (sold).
Seasonality
The seasonal tendency for natural gas over the last five years has been a triple dip bottom early in the year, followed by an April and May rally. Data that includes the last thirty years suggests something similar but with a less vicious double dip (not triple). However, both sets of data agree that April is generally a good time to be a natural gas bull.
Conclusion
We believe that $2.00 natural gas is as unsustainable as $10.00 natural gas. Yet, it might take some time for the pessimism and the supply glut to work itself out. We can’t rule out the front month touching $1.60 as it did in 2016, but it isn’t likely. Also, we’ve noticed many of the same analysts that believed gas was heading to $15.00 or $20.00 last year are now calling for $1.50 gas. Perhaps they are right this time, but the aforementioned factors suggest they probably aren’t. It is incredible how different commodity sentiments can swing. Still, in most circumstances, extreme positioning, sentiment, and pricing suggest the pendulum has swung too far to one side, and gravity will take hold.
Due to the volatile nature of the futures markets some information and charts in this report may not be timely. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed and the giving of the same is not to be deemed as an offer or solicitation on our part with respect to the sale or purchase of any securities or commodities. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0900 after weak US PMI data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0900 area on Monday. After the data from the US showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract with input inflation dropping into contraction territory, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2400 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2400 on Monday. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. The risk-positive market environment seems to be providing an additional boost to the pair.
Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000 Premium
Spot gold bounced sharply from an intraday low of $1,949.70, and it’s on its way to challenging the $2,000 threshold. Financial markets started the week in risk-averse mode rushing into the US Dollar.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Surprise OPEC+ oil cut brings worries to stock market
Sunday's unexpected oil supply cut announcement by OPEC+ is rattling the market here on Monday. Thus far the futures market shows traders cutting growth stocks and reinvesting in the Dow's blue chips.