The consumption growth rates in May were lower across all countries except Mexico due to the Covid-19 impact starting to improve in May 2020.
Key points
- Daily consumption rates kept adjusting in most countries until the end of the month, but all remained positive.
- The growth rate corrections were different across all countries and sectors.
- The mobility related sectors are on the road to recovery but at different paces.
- The gap between e-commerce and physical purchases growth rates narrowed during May.
