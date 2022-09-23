In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andy Maguire takes a longer look at the extreme backwardation of the gold and silver futures market, carefully analysing the steps taken by the new, foreign buyers who are now competing with COMEX’s insiders.
The precious metals expert has a close eye on the agnostic deep-pocket entity that is taking advantage of the unprecedented, risk-free arbitrage opportunity currently sweeping through the market.
Timestamps
00:00 Start.
01:05 Picking up last the week's threads .
05:45 What are the silver sharks up to now?
12:30 Gold futures gap close. Insiders are tricking traders.
16:45 June 2020 & WSS’ February 2021 rallies. What's different this time?
26:30 Agnostic money vs Plain-vanilla risk-free silver backwardation.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
