The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD in distribution, bears waiting for breakout confirmations

- EUR/USD bulls are leaving the market as the market consolidates.
- Swing traders are looking for signs that the market is turning and confirmation on the lower time frames.
EUR/USD is decelerating in a phase of distribution and the following offers a top-down analysis for swing traders.
There are a number of steps that the price action will need to go through prior to confirming a new bearish bias within breakout from the current structure.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart offers a downside target in a correcting bullish market.
Daily chart
A trend line has been broken and retested on the daily chart.
Failures to get back above the counter trendline opens the risk of a breakout to the downside from a decelerating uptrend.
4HR chart
As can be seen, the four-hour scenario illustrated in the above chart shows the potential of a 61.8% retracement of the recent rally following a possible rejection at the current resistance.
The price action flow on the chart is determined from examining support and resistance structures and expected reaction to them in a falling market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
