Here is a collection of some of the arguments for equity selling and further buying.
The buy-side
-
The broad fiscal policies have prevented business failures and also kept savings supported which allows countries to bounce back quickly.
-
The Q1 results were very good and pushed earnings forecasts higher. UBS, for instance, expects global earnings to grown 38% vs a previous estimate of 31%.
-
The Fed is happy to let markets run hot. With the Fed adopting an average inflation target and being prepared to watch inflation overshoot a little, it shows that they are not in a big rush to push interest rates higher.
-
The US is still trying to push through a $1.5+ trillion infrastructure package, so more stimulus is in the pipeline.
European equity markets (like the FTSE100) still offer some value for stock investors.
The sell-side
- As stimulus starts to wind down, equities look shaky with some at elevated levels.
There is a stock rotation into the Russell 2000 as it flirts with all-time highs at the time of writing.
If US inflation is NOT transitory then the Fed will be forced to raise rates. (Raising rates mean business conditions are less attractive and we will likely see a rotation out of equities into bonds).
Pension providers have been short of the funds needed to meet their obligation for some time now. This was forcing them to seek gains in riskier places. However, the recent gains inequities mean that some of those cash targets are being met. This means that pensions can now take that cash, buy long-term bonds to match all their obligations with retirees in a process known as immunization. This is a key principle of liability-driven investing.
The takeaway
Global equities need a catalyst to correct, so wait for it. If you have made considerable gains look to lock them in/ technical areas to exit. If you are considering rejoining stocks just keep it very tight and lean against key levels.
This is not the time to buy at any old price as a correction is anticipated.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.