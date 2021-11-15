Tesla shares fall, as Musk threatens to sell more stock
Shares in Tesla were lower to start the week, and sees the company now in the midst of three consecutive bearish sessions.
Monday’s decline came as tweets from Founder, and CEO Elon Musk suggested that he could be set to sell even more shares of the company.
This came after Musk had replied to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders who tweeted that, "We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period".
To which Musk replied, “I keep forgetting that you're still alive”, and went on to add that, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word”.
$TSLA was down by as much as 5% in the session, trading at intraday low of $985.18, its lowest since October 25th.
Gold prices reach highest level since June, as Biden-Xi meet
Gold prices climbed to their highest level since June, as markets anticipated Monday’s virtual summit between the world’s two largest economies.
The leaders of China and the United States will hold a virtual summit Monday evening, with issues such as the current disruption within the global supply chain on the agenda.
XAUUSD hit an intraday high of $1,870, which is its highest level since June 13th, where prices were trading north of $1,874.
Regarding the summit, a senior member of the Biden Administration stated that, “We want to make clear our intentions and our priorities to avoid misunderstandings. The president will also make clear that we want to build common sense guardrails to avoid miscalculation or misunderstanding. That’s how you sustain responsible competition”.
The benchmark S&P 500 was also lower on Monday, as markets remained cautious prior to the summit.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.