EUR/USD:
Technical Outlook:
Having seen daily price remain north of the $1.0638 pandemic low (March 2020), in addition to the weekly timeframe demonstrating scope to approach Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $1.0778, H1 Quasimodo resistance-turned support at $1.0631 could be an area the charts observe buyers display interest from, if tested. Bolstering the noted H1 support, of course, is H1 channel support, extended from the low $1.0349, together with a 50% retracement at $1.0639 and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
However, it is important to note that in order for the H1 support to make a show, H4 supply-turned demand at $1.0655-1.0632 must have its lower edge taken.
AUD/USD:
Technical Outlook:
This remains a sellers’ market according to trend direction, placing a favourable light on daily resistance at $0.7170, which accommodates a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7174 and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7149.
H4 trendline resistance-turned support, taken from the high $0.7661, is currently serving buyers relatively well. Though given $0.71 on the H1 chart is anticipated to deliver short-term resistance, aided by a 100% Fibonacci projection at $0.7102 and a trendline support-turned resistance, drawn from the low $0.6829, H4 buying could be problematic.
In light of the current trend, $0.71 offers sellers immediate resistance, with a break drawing light to daily resistance at $0.7170.
USD/JPY:
Technical Outlook:
The secondary correction on the weekly timeframe demonstrates room to extend losses to support from ¥125.54. Having noted scope to discover deeper water on the bigger picture, and H4 price retesting resistance at ¥127.44, follow-through selling towards ¥126.00 (H4 double-top pattern profit objective) could be seen.
Technical Outlook:
All eyes remain on weekly and daily resistance levels at $1.2719 and $1.2762, respectively.
Lower on the curve, H4 resistance is also in the spotlight between $1.2686 and $1.2614, which may be enough to entice a bearish showing prior to reaching higher timeframe resistances, if only for a brief period.
Note that this H4 resistance zone also sits just above $1.26 on the H1 scale—stop-run? A whipsaw above $1.26 that tags the noted H4 resistance zone, therefore, could be a setup that encourages a bearish scene, short term.
AUD/USD battles 0.7100 after FOMC Minutes
Wall Street welcomed FOMC Meeting Minutes hinting at a pause after two more 50 bps rate hikes. US indexes rallied in the final hour of trading, posting substantial gains and providing support to AUD/USD at the end of the day.
EUR/USD trims losses but holds below 1.0700
The greenback ticked lower following the release of the FOMC Minutes, with EUR/USD now trading at around 1.0690. Caution lingers as investors could not ignore signs of slowing economic growth and lingering inflation.
Gold bulls move in at a key support area on the FOMC minutes and a softer dollar
The FOMC minutes failed to underpin the greenback and the gold price is attempting to rally. The gold price is breaking out of the correction's dynamic resistance and bulls eye the prior highs near $1,865 for the sessions ahead.
Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin is primed for a spike in volatility
DOGE price displays subtle cues of bearish exhaustion. Dogecoin price has several extended impulse waves. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a close below $0.069
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!