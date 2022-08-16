EUR/USD:
Europe’s single currency echoed a somewhat lacklustre vibe against its US counterpart on Tuesday, consolidating around Monday’s low of $1.0154.
The weekly timeframe shows price action rejecting resistance at $1.0298, in a market decisively trending south since 2021. Many chartists will label this movement a primary bear trend, with pullbacks few and far between. Combine this with daily flow topping a whisker south of resistance at $1.0377 (and intersecting trendline resistance, drawn from the high $1.1495), and scope to explore as far south as the weekly timeframe’s 1.272% Fibonacci projection at $0.9925 and daily support from $0.9919, EUR/USD remains a bearish market on the bigger picture. In terms of where I stand on the daily chart’s relative strength index (RSI), we are comfortably south of the 50.00 centreline (negative momentum), further supporting softening demand for the euro.
The H4 timeframe, in support of the downside bias, shows price tunnelled through trendline support, drawn from the low $0.9952, and shook hands with support at $1.0125. While the latter has stood its ground, a breach shines the technical spotlight on Quasimodo support from $0.9998. A closer reading of price action on the H1 chart demonstrates the currency pair recently connected with trendline resistance (extended from the high $1.0364), missing $1.02 by a hair. Downside support falls in at $1.0108 (Quasimodo formation) and $1.01.
Technical Expectation:
The clear downtrend, the weekly resistance at $1.0298, the daily resistance at $1.0377, the daily trendline resistance, the break of H4 trendline support, and the H1 currently testing trendline resistance indicates sellers have the upper hand.
As a result, sellers rupturing H4 support at $1.0125 could be in offing, targeting at least the H1 Quasimodo support at $1.0108 and the $1.01 figure.
AUD/USD:
The Australian dollar lost ground versus the US dollar for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, comfortably cementing its position beneath the 200-day simple moving average at $0.7145 on the daily timeframe (blending with a 50% retracement at $0.7167 and a deep 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7156). While I do see room for the currency pair to extend losses to daily support at $0.6901, in a market trending lower since early 2021, the weekly timeframe’s price action is testing support from $0.6996 following last week’s break.
Across the page, H4 has buyers and sellers squaring off around the underside of a resistance area at $0.7062-0.7031. If we continue to defend the noted area, the technical pendulum swings in favour of reaching supply-turned demand at $0.6901-0.6862. Nevertheless, in order to achieve lower prices on the H4, this involves the H1 dropping under $0.70, a move possibly aided by neighbouring H1 resistance at $0.7032. 10th August low from $0.6947 calls for attention beneath $0.70, and a break re-opens the risk of a return to $0.69.
Technical Expectation:
Weekly support from $0.6996 will be a concern for sellers in this market, as will the $0.70 figure delivering possible support on the H1.
Consequently, sellers—backed by room to move lower on the daily and H4 timeframes—will likely want to see a H1 close under $0.70 before committing, with many perhaps taking aim at the $0.6947 10th August low.
USD/JPY:
USD/JPY bulls came out swinging on Tuesday, underpinned amid healthy US Treasury yields.
According to the weekly and daily timeframes, technical evidence suggests further buying. The daily timeframe responded well to supply-turned demand at ¥131.93-131.10, with a decisive push likely to throw light on Quasimodo support-turned resistance at ¥139.55. Note that ¥131.93-131.10 is an area that is glued to the upper boundary of a weekly decision point coming in at ¥126.40-131.30 with weekly resistance plotted at ¥137.23, set below the noted daily resistance.
As I said in previous writing, until the weekly decision point at ¥126.40-131.30 is overthrown, I do not expect to see much call for USD/JPY shorts. A break of the daily timeframe’s supply-turned demand at ¥131.93-131.10, however, would likely be a talking point for technical analysts as limited support is observed until reaching support at ¥125.54 (a weekly support level positioned just south of the current weekly decision point). Therefore, ¥131.93-131.10 is likely to be monitored closely.
But for now, buyers remain in the driving seat.
As for the H4 timeframe, the 50% retracement ratio at ¥134.90 is overhead; a break places an AB=CD bearish pattern in view at ¥136.95 (a 100% Fibonacci projection), accompanied by a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at ¥137.48 and an ascending support-turned resistance, taken from the low ¥134.27. Nonetheless, on the H1 timeframe, after running above ¥134, we see the unit testing prime resistance at ¥134.88-134.33—in particular a Quasimodo support-turned resistance at ¥134.61.
Technical Expectation:
H1 prime resistance from ¥134.88-134.33 is likely to interest sellers, particularly if the currency pair moves back under ¥134.
With that being said, the higher timeframes (weekly and daily charts) show room to move higher, therefore sellers in this market will likely adopt strict trade-management rules should they pull the trigger.
GBP/USD:
Ahead of today’s UK inflation data, sterling ended Tuesday modestly higher versus the US dollar.
Technically, I see limited change on the bigger picture (weekly and daily charts), therefore, here’s where I left things in recent writing (italics):
Price remains testing long-term weekly support at $1.1958. This is a level that has had a question mark on it as its positioned in a market trending lower since 2021. Interest to the upside casts light on weekly resistance at $1.2719.
The weekly support level is reinforced on the daily timeframe after daily price retested (and held) trendline resistance-turned support, taken from the high $1.3639, with the chart also demonstrating space to rally until reaching a decision point at $1.2605-1.2465.
Right now, therefore, higher timeframe structure is in favour of buyers.
The H4 timeframe’s price action has the currency pair rebounding from the H4 inverted head and shoulder’s pattern ($1.1876; $1.1760; $1.1890) neckline (from the high $1.2056). This locates the pattern’s take-profit level from $1.2335 back in the frame.
From the H1 timeframe, we can see the currency pair came within the range of $1.20 (and a trendline resistance-turned support, taken from the high $1.2293). Venturing above $1.21 is likely to see the pair attempt to target $1.22.
Technical Expectation:
According to the four charts analysed, buyers are likely to remain in command.
A decisive H1 close above $1.21 is likely enough to tempt breakout buying towards $1.22, in light of the space seen to move north on the weekly, daily, and H4 timeframes.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!