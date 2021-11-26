GBPUSD buyers have re-emerged around the 1.3300 handle and lower Bollinger band trying to make a comeback, after a one-week drop in the pair, which produced an 11-month low. The bearish simple moving averages (SMAs) are reinforcing the one-month descent from the 1.3800 vicinity.
Currently, the short-term oscillators are suggesting that negative momentum is fading, due to a surge in positive powers. The MACD, some ways below zero, has nudged over its red trigger line, while the RSI is improving off the 30 oversold level. The stochastic oscillator has turned bullish and is promoting additional advances in the pair above the 1.3300 hurdle.
If buyers manage to extend the rebound from the 1.3300 region, initial upside friction could commence around the mid-Bollinger band, bordering the 1.3353 high. Overstepping this, the bulls may face a fortified resistance section from 1.3388 to 1.3418, which encompasses the 50-period SMA and the upper Bollinger band. If the pair continues to progress, a potential neighbouring restrictive trendline, pulled from the 1.3814 high, and the 100-period SMA at 1.3443 could act as a downside defence. In the event the pair remains buoyant, the bulls could then attack the 1.3474 barrier before aiming for the 1.3496-1.3523 resistance boundary.
Otherwise, if positive forces start to subside, preliminary support could stem from the 1.3300 mark, the lower Bollinger band and the intraday low of 1.3277. Should the bearish trajectory resume, the price could target the 1.3187 trough from back in December 2020. Should the pair remain heavy, traders’ attention could then shift towards the 1.3134 barrier and the 1.3100 psychological number.
Summarizing, GBPUSD is exhibiting a firm bearish bias in the short-term picture below the SMAs. For the bulls to counter the negative picture, they would need to steer the price above the 1.3496-1.3523 resistance barrier. That said, an initial climb north of the 1.3388-1.3418 zone could reinforce buyers’ confidence.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1250 as investors eye coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum early Friday and rose above 1.1250 during the European trading hours. Markets are doubting the Fed's policy tightening prospects as the new coronavirus variant revives concerns over the economic recovery losing steam.
GBP/USD rebounds toward mid-1.3300s on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction after dipping below 1.3300 earlier in the day and started to push higher toward 1.3350. The greenback is facing heavy selling pressure amid the sharp decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
Gold clings to strong gains above $1,800 as US T-bond yields plunge Premium
Gold staged a decisive rebound on Friday and reclaimed $1,800. The intense flight to safety is causing US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply and fueling XAU/USD's rally. Investors await news on vaccines' effectiveness against the new COVID variant.
BTC price at key support screams ‘buy the dip’
Bitcoin price kick-started a minor uptrend on November 24 but is experiencing a slowdown before reaching its intended target. From a higher time frame perspective, things look to be stationary as BTC continues to consolidate.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.