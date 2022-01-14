GBPJPY is consolidating between the 156.00 handle and the 157.84 level, which is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the down leg from 144.94 until 124.00. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are reflecting a fragile neutral-to-bullish trend in the pair.
That said, the short-term oscillators are indicating that bearish forces are growing. The MACD, deep in the positive region, has faded below its red trigger line, while the RSI is sliding in the bullish territory and is about to face a key support level. The negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting a bearish pullback in the pair. Currently, it appears that the 156.00 level may be acting as the immediate barrier, which could restart a price course either lower or higher.
If sellers maintain their slight advantage and dip the price beneath the 156.00 mark, prompt support could arise at the neighbouring 154.29-155.38 border. If this fortified boundary fails to provide footing for buyers, the price may then target a support area formed between the 50-day SMA at 153.19 and the inside swing high of 152.62. Should the SMAs struggle as well to dismiss the price from retracing further, the lower Bollinger band at 150.96 could come into play.
Otherwise, if positive traction develops off the 156.00 level, the 161.8% Fibo extension of 157.84 and the more than five-year high of 158.20 could contest a positive breakout of the sideways market that has gripped the pair for around three-months. If the one-month rally extends higher, the upper Bollinger band at 159.21 may be challenged before buyers tackle the critical 160.09 high from back in June 2016, where the price previously collapsed 16% in a day. Overshooting this, upside momentum could then be tested by the 176.4% Fibo extension of 160.88.
Summarizing, GBPJPY is exhibiting a neutral-to-bullish tone as it holds near the upper end of the three-month trading range. That said, a push below 156.00 or above 158.20 may restart price volatility in the pair.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.