EURUSD remains skewed to the downside with sellers looking ready to retest the nine-and-a-half-month trough of 1.1664, which has managed to deny downward forces from snowballing. The short-term bearish tone in the pair is also being endorsed by the slight dip in the simple moving averages (SMAs).
At the moment the short-term oscillators are transmitting conflicting messages in directional momentum. The MACD, not too far beneath the zero threshold, is falling below its red trigger line, while the RSI is declining in bearish territory. On the other hand, the bullish stochastic oscillator has yet to confirm any waning in positive price action in the pair.
If sellers remain in the driver’s seat, initial downside deterrence could be met from the immediate base of 1.1664-1.1685 of the two-month sideways market. However, if the bears drive the price underneath the lower Bollinger band, residing within the mentioned support base, they may then encounter the foundation of the positive structure of 1.1600-1.1630, which has held since late September of 2020. Should this critical boundary break down too, bearish forces may then target the 1.1451-1.1496 support border.
Otherwise, if buying interest increases, preliminary resistance could develop from the 1.1755 nearby high and the 50-day SMA overhead at 1.1778. Overstepping the mid-Bollinger band around 1.1778, upside limitations from the 1.1831 obstacle may attempt to delay buyers from challenging the 100-day SMA at 1.1900, currently in-line with the peaks of the consolidation period. From here, in order to clearly bolster the upside momentum and head for the 1.2050 barrier, buyers would need to conquer the reinforced resistance section of 1.1942-1.2000.
Summarizing, in the short-term timeframe, EURUSD is exhibiting a neutral-to-bearish bias. A break below the 1.16000 handle could repower negative tendencies, while a shift above 1.1900 could see the pair regain a positive appeal.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.