Recommendation for EUR/USD: Sell
Sell Stop: Below 1.2076.
Stop Loss: Above 1.2116.
MACD: Sell.
Donchian Channel: Sell.
MA(200): Buy.
Fractals: Sell.
Parabolic SAR: Sell.
On Balance Volume: Buy.
Chart analysis
The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is declining toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.2076. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1. 2116. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Germany’s business confidence improved less than expected in April. Will the EURUSD retreat resume? Germany’s business confidence improved less than expected in April: the Ifo Institute reported the German IFO Business Climate index rose to 96.8 for April from -96.6 in March when an increase to 97.8 was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?