We are now in the Fed’s blackout period ahead of next week’s rate decision, and the US ISM Services print this week sends a message that the US economy is slowing. Does this data confirm that the Fed will skip a rate hike for June’s meeting? Swiss inflation came in at market expectations, relieving the pressure on the SNB, and Apple finally announced the release of their VR headset, but to a mixed market response. The recent artificial intelligence hype has kept tech stocks buoyed, but watch out for any potential dip buyers for Apple, if prices further decline to major support levels.
Other key events from the past week
CHF: Inflation peak? June 5: Swiss inflation came in at 2.2% this week, which was right on the forecast level. The month-on-month reading was also as expected at 0.3%, so this could take some pressure off the SNB in terms of their rate hiking cycle. Will we see the USDCHF gain next week if the Fed hikes?
USD: US ISM service miss, June 5: US ISM services PMIs came in well below market expectations this week at 50.3, showing that the US services sector is now slowing. Will this impact the Fed’s next rate decision on June 14?
Apple Vision Pro release, June 6: Apple announced the release of its long-awaited Vision Pro headset this week, which is going to retail initially, for a hefty $3,499 price tag. Apple shares initially sold off on the announcement, but will investors step back in, pursuing further tech rally gains?
Key events for the coming week
USD: US Inflation data, June 13: US inflation data is out next week, and it will be crucial in shaping the Fed’s rate decision. So, if the inflation print on Tuesday comes in higher than expected, that will increase the chances of a Fed rate hike the following day.
Seasonal Insights: June is seasonally a weak month for the S&P500. For a free trial with Seasonax to find seasonal patterns in commodities, currencies, and stocks, contact your account manager and get started right away.
USD: Fed interest rate decision, June 14: At the time of writing, short-term interest rate markets price a 29% chance of a 25 bps rate hike from the Fed and a 71% chance of no change. Will the Fed surprise us with another 25 bps hike?
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
Eurozone in recession, but why?
It appears that a technical recession has indeed materialized, although the statistical offices took some time to officially declare it. The slight decline of 0.1% in both the fourth and first quarters is rather minimal.