Takaichi may have made the Japanese Yen problem even bigger

There’s been a subtle but powerful shift in Japan that may be decisive for the Yen’s performance in the medium to long term.

The Japanese yen slid sharply this week, pushing USD/JPY back toward the mid-156 area, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signalled caution over further interest rate hikes and nominated two reflation-leaning academics to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board.

Markets immediately trimmed expectations for additional tightening.

The shift is remarkable: if the government leans against faster rate increases, the Yen’s structural interest rate disadvantage versus the US may persist for longer than previously thought.

This is no longer just politics. It is rate pricing.

A preference function tilted toward growth

Takaichi’s economic instinct appears clear: prioritise growth support, tolerate higher inflation if necessary, and avoid choking off momentum with premature tightening.

The nomination of Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato, both viewed as doves, reinforces that perception. Even if the BoJ remains formally independent, markets trade perceptions, and the perception now is that the administration is more comfortable with a slower normalisation path.

That matters in a country where monetary policy has defined the macro regime for over a decade.

The Bank of Japan stands at a delicate juncture

The central bank has only recently begun stepping away from extraordinary stimulus. Yield curve control has been dismantled, and the exit from negative rates marked a historic shift. Markets were gradually pricing a cautious but ongoing normalisation cycle.

Takaichi’s stance complicates that narrative.

If political signalling leans against further rate hikes, investors will naturally reassess how far and how fast the tightening cycle can extend. Even subtle doubt is enough to move the front end of the curve, and in Japan, the Yen is highly sensitive to changes in rate differentials.

The interest rate channel: widening spreads again?

The Japanese Yen’s (JPY) structural weakness over recent years has been driven primarily by interest rate divergence with the United States (US). As US yields climbed and Japan’s remained anchored, USD/JPY surged.

The market had started to debate whether that divergence was narrowing. A gradual BoJ hiking path would have chipped away at the differential.

But if the Takaichi administration signals preference for patience, the narrowing may stall.

That keeps the US-Japan rate spread wide and sustains upward pressure on USD/JPY, especially if US growth remains resilient and the Federal Reserve (Fed) stays restrictive.

Importantly, recent price action suggests the latest USD/JPY strength has been driven more by Yen underperformance than by outright dollar strength.

Fiscal activism and debt sustainability

There is another layer: Takaichi’s broader policy framework leans toward fiscal expansion and strategic investment. In an economy with a high debt burden, higher rates materially increase debt servicing costs. A government inclined toward growth stimulus may therefore have an incentive to favour contained yields.

Markets understand this trade-off.

If investors conclude that fiscal priorities implicitly cap how far rates can rise, the Yen may carry a persistent depreciation bias.

Independence, coordination, and risk premia

The BoJ's institutional independence remains intact. Yet the perception of political influence can itself alter risk premia.

If currency weakness accelerates, policymakers face a narrow corridor:

Allow further depreciation and risk imported inflation.

Tighten more than politically convenient.

Or intervene verbally or directly in FX markets.

That tension introduces asymmetry into the Yen outlook.

What this means for USD/JPY

Three broad paths lie ahead.

Base case: slow return to normal: the BoJ moves faster than predicted. Rate differences still benefit the US Dollar (USD), which keeps USD/JPY strong and keeps volatility in check. Dovish tilt – tightening is put off: markets drop their expectations for interest rates, the Yen becomes weaker, and the USD/JPY rises. If the decline gathers extra steam, it is likely that discussions about intervening in the FX markets will re-emerge. Market-forced change – policy by necessity: in case the extra depreciation of the Yen sparks inflation fears among consumers or FX moves become exaggerated, then the central bank may have to tighten its policy despite its political views, putting potential rate hikes back on the agenda and therefore opening the door to renewed strength in the Japanese currency.

For now, markets appear to be leaning toward the second scenario.

To sum up

Sanae Takaichi’s influence is not about headlines. It is about bias.

A growth-first, reflation-tolerant stance complicates the BoJ’s normalisation path and reinforces the interest rate differential that has weighed on the JPY for years.

For FX markets, the message is clear: Japan is no longer a passive monetary story. Political signalling is now part of the rate equation, and that keeps the Yen vulnerable, even as it raises the probability of sharper adjustments if the slide goes too far.